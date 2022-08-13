Marathi film Daagdi Chaawl 2's poster on second largest hoarding in Asia

The sequel of Marathi film Daagdi Chaawl is going to be released in theatres soon and the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned for the movie’s promotion. Recently, the poster of the film appeared on a hoarding in Mumbai, which is said to be Asia’s second largest one.

Actress Pooja Sawant, who is playing female lead in Daagdi Chaawl 2, in an Instagram post expressed her excitement about the release of the movie by sharing a video of the large hoarding of the film’s poster.

“The poster of Stone Walk 2 shined on the second largest hoarding in Asia! The movie is coming to the audience on August 19…Jai Shambhu Narayan,” wrote Pooja in the caption.



Director Chandrakant Kanse has come up with the sequel after 7 years of the release of Daagdi Chaawl, which was a big hit. It seems that producers Amol D Kale and Suresh B Sawant are investing heavily in promotion of the movie.

This large hoarding has surely left Pooja’s fans baffled. A user wrote, “Wow, I saw it once when I was travelling through this area. It is humongous and eye grabbing. All the best for the movie.’’ Another wrote, “ I will soon book the first day show as I have seen Daagdi Chaawl. A nice concept movie, hope to see it the same in the sequel.’’

The sequel of Daagdi Chaawl is anticipated to be similar to the 2015 action drama with a thriller plot. It is touted to be a life journey of a gangster turned politician, Arun Gawali. Ankush Chaudhari is playing the male lead in the film. Seasoned actor Makarand Deshpande will also be seen in a pivotal role in the sequel. Daisy Shah will make a cameo appearance in a dance number.

The beautiful Marathi diva Pooja Sawant has come a long way in her career since making her debut in 2014. She has worked with various actors in the industry and given many masterpieces. She has been part of many hit movies including Satrangi Re, Poshter Boyz, Cheater, Love Express, Bus Stop, Junglee, Bonus and Bali.

