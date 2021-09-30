Marathi Film De Dhakka's Sequel To Have Theatrical Release on Jan 1, 2022

De Dhakka is one of the most popular movies in Marathi cinema. It features notable performances by ace actors Siddharth Jadhav, Shivaji Satam, Medha Manjrekar, Gauri Vadiya, Saksham Kulkarni and Makrand Anaspure. Now, nearly twelve years after its release, the movie is finally going to have a sequel — De Dhakka 2.

Ameya Khopkar, MNS politician and the producer of the film, has given a pleasant surprise to the fans of the film, announcing that the sequel to De Dhakka will have a theatrical release on January 1, 2022. Ameya Khopkar has tweeted that the film will be released on January 1, 2022. He made the announcement in a tweet. You can read the tweet below:

When translated to English, the tweet reads, “The second dose of De Dhamal Haswanuki directed by Mahesh Manjrekar De Dhakka 2 dates !!! January 1, 2022, No need to stop, no need to stop, no need to be afraid, no need to be afraid.”

De Dhakka 1 was a comedy movie based on the Hollywood movie ‘Little Miss Sunshine’. The story revolves around a middle-class family struggling to make ends meet but finally succeeding when the daughter gets selected in a dance competition.

According to reports, the sequel will be based in London and star all the actors who featured in the first part. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie’s release now. One only hopes that the second part of De Dhakka will entertain the audience as much as the first.

