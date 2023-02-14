Actor-director Hemant Dhome’s highly-anticipated Marathi movie Satarcha Salman, starring Suyog Gorhe, Shivani Surve and Sayali Sanjeev, has been gathering a lot of love on social media from movie lovers. Recently, the film’s release date was announced and the poster was also released by the team. The movie is all set to release on March 3, 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by सायली संजीव (@sayali_sanjeev_official)

Sayali also took to Instagram on February 13 to announce the release. She shared the poster of the film along with the caption, “येनार तडक… देनार धडक… पब्लीक करल कल्ला रं… थेटरात राडा करायला येतोय, सातारचा सलमान ३ मार्च २०२३ पासून!” which roughly translates to, “The film will make the audience go crazy and create chaos in the theatres. Satarcha Salman will be released on March 3, 2023.”

The post received 4.48k likes. Many people congratulated the actor in the comments for the film’s release. Some used emojis and others wished the makers and the actor success in the film.

Satarcha Salman’s story revolves around a boy who chases his dreams. The tagline of the film’s story, according to the teaser is, “You have to have those dreams before they come true.” The film is also written by Hemant. It also stars Makarand Deshpande, Anand Ingle and Akshay Tanksale in prominent roles.

Shivani was previously seen in Valvi. The actress won hearts across the state. The movie minted good money at the box office and her performance in the film has partially led to the hype around Satarcha Salman.

Hemant recently posted a photograph from his “writing sessions” for Jhimma 2, the sequel to his film by the same name. The writer-director has already shared his feelings about Jhimma and informed that it was more than just a film for him, and called it his passion project. It was well-received by the audience too, which is why Hemant has decided to write the sequel for the film. Anand L Rai is also on the team and he promised the second part to be “bigger and better”.

Read all the Latest Movies News here