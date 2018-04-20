Marathi Filmmaker Accuses Shoojit Sircar of Plagiarism, Claims October is Copy of Aarti The Unkown Love Story

Days after Shoojit Sircar's October opened to critical acclaim, Marathi filmmaker Sarika Mene has claimed that Sircar has lifted crucial plot elements and moments from her film Aarti The Unkown Love Story.Hemal Trivedi, a filmmaker and editor, took to Facebook and claimed October to be a copy of the said Marathi film. "Shoojit Sircar stole Sarika Mene’s acclaimed Marathi film – Aarti – the unknown love story, to make October. Aarti is based on a true story of the film’s director’s own brother -- Sunny. It is alleged that Sircar has not just picked up the plot and the storyline, but has also blatantly copied the look and the moments from the original film," he wrote.She further shared that the makers of October never acquired any rights to the said film and never contacted Sarika. "Sarika is now so depressed that she is almost suicidal. For the past couple of days she has been knocking on doors of various associations in India -- but none have offered any concrete help. She has already spent about 2 lacs in trying to get justice," she added.Trivedi wrote that they had acquired 40 percent rights to adapt the said film but Sircar released his film while the process of their film was still on. "Sarika comes from a middle-class family and she had sold her ancestral home to make her Marathi film. She will not be able to afford steep legal bills and the uphill battle," she wrote.Written by Juhi Chaturvedi and directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is based on Dan (Varun Dhawan) who undergoes a massive transformation when he starts nursing his colleague Shiuli (Bandita Sandhu) after she gets hospitalized post an incident. While Aarti The Unknown Story revolves around Sunny (Roshan Vichare), who takes care of his girlfriend Aarti (Ankita Bhoir) for years.