Marathi Filmmaker Kedar Shinde Shares a Motivational Post on Instagram

Well-known Marathi filmmaker Kedar Shinde is busy with his upcoming film Maharashtra Shahir these days. The movie based on the life of legendary folk artist of Maharashtra Krishnarao Ganpatrao Sable will be released next year. Recently the movie’s teaser was released.

Recently Shinde shared a post on Instagram about nineteenth century spiritual leader Swami Samarth, who belonged to Dattatreya Tradition. Spiritual figure Swami Samarth has a massive following across Maharashtra. Sharing a photo of the revered saint, Shinde wrote, “Hail Lord Swami Samarth Maharaj. Some decisions should be handed over to the Swami. Because, when one door closes they have the power to open another door. Faith is the need. You need to believe in yourself.”

Shinde’s post on the famous spiritual figure has drawn attention of his fans and many users on the social media platform. The photo was flooded with comments appreciating the filmmaker’s motivational post.

Shinde is quite active on social media and he regularly posts photos and videos about his work. He is also seen expressing strong views on many issues.

The filmmaker has already made a name for himself in the Marathi industry as a writer and director. He has also worked in many plays and television shows. He has delivered Marathi films like Rangeela Rayabba, Shrimant Damodar Pant, Kho Kho, Irada Pakka, Mukkam Post London and many more.

He directed Marathi TV serials like Madhu Ithe Aani Chandra Tithe, Shriyut Gangadhar Tipre, Hasa Chakat Fu and Saheb Biwi Ani Mi among others.

Kedar Shinde announced his upcoming movie Maharashtra Shahir on Maharashtra Day, on May 1. The lead role will be played by Ankush Chaudhari.

