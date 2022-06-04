Marathi Filmmaker Nipun Dharmadhikari To Direct Sequel of Ishq Vishk

Marathi director Nipun Dharmadhikari has been entertaining the audiences with a few good films since his debut directorial Harishchandrachi Factory in 2009. His films have always managed to strike a chord with the audience and his most recent Me Vasantrao has also received good response with a great run at the box office. The movie completed a 50-day run at the theatres recently.

It seems the Nipun is going through the best phase of his career. There is more good news for his fans. The young director has just bagged his first Bollywood project. The first look of the project has also been shared on social media.

Do you remember the 2003 coming of age romantic comedy Ishq Vishk, which was the debut movie of both Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao? Well, Nipun is all set to recreate the magic of the film. His Bollywood debut is going to be titled Ishq Vishk Rebound, a sequel to the 2003 film. Considering that Ishq Vishk is a cult classic, he will have very big shoes to fill.

The film will mark the debut of Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan along with Rohit Saraf, Naila Grewal and Jibraan Khan. The first look of the film was posted by Pashmina on her Instagram handle recently.

Ishq Vishk Rebound will come with an upgraded version of love in a generation that finds relationships on apps. Clearly, Ishq Vishk is revamped to fit the contemporary timeline, and comes with a modern story with a relatable take on relationships in the Gen Z. The movie is expected to be released in 2023.

