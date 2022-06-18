Marathi Plays To Watch If You Are In Mumbai

The weekend is here. And you have 48 hours to spare? Here, we have brought for you the drama experiments that will take place in and around the film city of India, Mumbai.

Sahi Re Sahi

Written and directed by Kedar Shinde, starring Bharat Jadhav, the play will be performed on Friday night at 8 pm.

Me Swara Aani Te Dogham

The Nivedita Saraf, Suyash Tilak, and Rashmi Anchat starrer have become the talk of the town. The play will be performed on Friday at 8.30 pm at Prabodhankar Thackeray Natyagriha Borivali. And, on June 19, it will perform at 8 pm at Shri Shivaji Mandir, Dadar.

Dada Ek Good News Aahe

Produced by Priya Bapat, starring Umesh Kamat and Hruta Durgule, the play can be watched at Ghanekar Natyagriha Thane at 4.30 pm, Friday. And, on Saturday at Prabodhankar Thackeray, Borivali, at 4 pm.

Hasta Hasavata

The Priyadarshan Jadhav-starrer will be performed at 4 pm on Friday at Dinanath Natyagriha, Parle.

Wakadi Tikadi

Directed by Anshuman Vichare, the play will be performed at 4 pm on Friday at Prabodhankar Thackeray, Borivali. It will be featured again on Monday, June 20 at 4 pm at Shri Shivaji Temple, Dadar.

Aamne Samne

Directed by Neeraj Shirwaikar, the play will be performed at 4 pm on Sunday at Dr Kashinath Ghanekar, Thane.

