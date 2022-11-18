Marathi Serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Tops The TRP List; Check Top 8 Shows Here

Marathi TV serials have always ruled the hearts of viewers. From Aai Kuthe Kay Karte to Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, every TV show has its fan base. Recently, the TRP chart of the Marathi serials came out and it shows the programmes that are making a wave among TV viewers.

1. Aai Kuthe Kay Karte has topped the list. With the return of Arundhati to the show, its TRP has hit its peak again. The series is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director Kut Productions and is based on the Bengali show Sreemoyee on Star Jalsha. The series is also available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

2. Gauri and Jaydeep’s complicated love story in Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta has made it to the second spot in the TRP list. The show is bankrolled by Mahesh Kothare and Adinath Kothare under the banner Kothare Vision. The series is loosely based on the Bengali series Ke Apon Ke Por.

3. Rang Maza Vegla has been at the top for the past few months. But recently, Arundhati has again challenged Deepa and now the serial is number three on the TRP list. Rang Maza Vegla is the official remake of the Malayalam TV series Karuthamuthu.

4. The twist in the series Thipkyanchi Rangoli has been liked by the audience and the series has reached the fourth position. The show is directed by Girish Vasaikar and features Dnyanada Ramtirthkar and Chetan Vadnere in lead roles.

5. After Neha’s entry into Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath, the serial reached the fifth position in TRP. The show is directed by Ajay Mayekar and written by Sankarshan Karhade under the banner of Creative Minds Production.

6. The Swabhiman-Shodha Astitvacha series on Star Pravah has received the number six spot. The series is produced by Hemant Ruprell and Ranjeet Thakur under the banner of Frames Production. It is the official remake of the Bengali TV series Mohor.

7. Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe is in seventh place. Earlier the series was in the top five for a few weeks.

8. The most controversial reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 4 is currently number eight on the TRP list.

