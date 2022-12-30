Marathi Serial Shetkarich Navra Hawa Faces Allegations Of Plagiarism

Most of the daily soaps that air on Indian television are mostly family drama or romance. But Colors Marathi has come up with an outside-the-box concept, with the recent launch of the TV serial Shetkarich Navra Hawa. It narrates the tale of the plight of farmers in India and their ordeals. This is the first time a Marathi serial is showcasing their struggles. Since it is based on the life of a farmer in a rural area, this show is popular with a large number of viewers in rural areas as well as in urban areas. But now, a writer has objected to the plot of this series.

Medha Patil, a writer from Mahrashtra’s Sangli district, has accused the makers of the serial of plagiarism. According to her, the plot and even the name of the show has been directly lifted from a novel she wrote in 2017, named Shetkari Navara. She has filed a complaint against the makers of the serial with the Atpadi police.

Medha has alleged that while some parts of the plot shown in the serial are original, large parts have been lifted from her novel as it is, and the changes are very minor. She has also said that many TV producers have contacted her in the past for permission to adapt her novel Shetkari Navara into a series, but she has not given the rights to anyone as of yet. She also said that she has contacted the producer of Shetkarich Navra Hawa, but have got no response from them as of yet.

