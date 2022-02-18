Marathi Serial Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla Wraps Up On An Emotional Note

The popular Marathi TV show Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla is nearing the end of its run. Currently the final few episodes are being aired. Shalva Kinjawadekar and Anvita Phaltankar, the show’s lead actors, have concluded filming. While shooting for the final time, the actors portraying Omkar and Sweetu in the show got emotional.

Anvita posted photos of a few on-screen happy moments with Shalva on Instagram and wrote, “The one where another chapter ends.”

Anvita also extended her gratitude to all of fans for organising fan clubs and fan pages. She thanked them for their continuous support.

The show’s cast includes Deepti Ketkar, Aditi Sarangdhar, Nikhil Raut, Kishori Ambiye, alongside Shalva and Anvita. The show, which premiered in January 2021, recently celebrated its first anniversary. The creators have kept fans entertained all this while with its twists.

Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla is produced by Tejendra Neswankar’s Trrump Carrd Production. The show premiered on January 4, 2021, on Zee Marathi.

The plot is centered around Avani (Sweetu), a middle-class girl who is employed for a job in Mumbai. Her mother, Nalu, suggests that she stay with Shaku, a childhood friend of her mother’s, to cut down on the time it will take her to get to her new job. Sweetu is introduced to Shaku’s son Omkar during their stay. The action then shifts to Sweetu and Omkar’s love story, as well as their conflicts with Omkar’s elder sister Malvika, who despises Sweetu and her mother because of their financial situation.

For the unversed, the star-studded show Tu Tevha Tashi is poised to take the place of Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla. Swapnil Joshi and Shilpa Tulaskar will play pivotal parts in the upcoming show. Abhidnya Bhave will be seen as the antagonist in the show.

