Marathi Show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Completes 3 Years, Makers Drop a Surprise

One of the most popular Marathi serials in the telly world is undoubtedly Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. Over the tenure of three years, the Star Pravah soap opera has enjoyed a loyal fanbase. Actress Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar, who plays the lead character Arundhati, is widely loved by Marathi viewers.

As the Aai Kuthe Kay Karte serial clocks three years, Star Pravah has surprised fans by dropping a heartwarming video on their official Instagram handle, expressing their gratitude for the immense love from viewers. The post also accompanies the title track of the soap opera which had not been released until now.

“Today, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is completing 10 years…Thank you very much to all the viewers for your valuable support in this journey and loved us a lot..!! Along with that, heartfelt congratulations and thanks to the producers, directors, artists, and technicians of this series..!! May the support and love given till now continue, this is my prayer..!” read the touching caption.

The lovely video contains a series of BTS snippets of the Aai Kuthe Kay Karte actors, namely Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar, Rupali Bhosale, Gauri Kulkarni, Milind Gawali, Abhishek Deshmukh, and Apurva Gore, alongside the crew members. The clips, in the format of photo collages, take us through a nostalgic ride of the three-year-long journey of the highly-watched television show.

The title song Ai Khe Kya Karte has been embedded in the delightful video. The track is sung by Vaishali Samant while the lyrics are penned by Guru Thakur. As soon as the video emerged on the photo sharing application, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte viewers were left overwhelmed, especially because they were hearing the soothing song for the first time. Social media users filled the comments with congratulatory messages, adding heart emojis.

The Aai Kuthe Kay Karte serial revolves around a simple, naive, and illiterate housewife Arundhati who in a bid to keep her family happy and satisfied sacrifices her own wishes and hobbies. The Marathi show also enjoys a good TRP rate.

