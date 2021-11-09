Marathi Show Aggabai Sasubai Fame Ashutosh Patki Turns Producer

Marathi TV show Aggabai Sasubai fame Ashutosh Patki has joined the list of telly actors who have turned producers. Recently, Ashutosh surprised everyone with the announcement of his own production house on social media. His production house has been named — Ashutosh Patki Entertainment.

In an Instagram post, he has shared the logo of the production house.

The big announcement came on the occasion of Diwali. In his Instagram post, he said, “Hello everyone … Happy Diwali to you all. I am happy to tell you that I am starting a new venture today - I will try to bring you some great content through Ashutosh Patki entertainment. So stay tuned.” He said that he was excited to begin his new journey as a producer.

Actors from the Marathi TV and cinema industry wished Ashutosh in the comments section. They also congratulated him on becoming a producer.

Talking to a leading entertainment portal, Ashutosh said that he will be teaming up again with his Aggabai Sasubai co-star Tejashri Pradhan for a new project. He has promised to entertain the audience with his upcoming projects. He is hoping that his fans will support him in this new journey.

Fans of on-screen couples, Ashutosh Patiki and Tejashri Pradhan are excited to witness their performance on-screen yet again with a new project.

They appeared together in Zee Marathi’s show Aggabai Sasubai. While Tejashri played the character of Shubhra, Ashutosh played the role of Babadya. Even though the series said goodbye to the audience, Babadya and Shubhra are still in the minds of the viewers. They are amongst the most loved on-screen pair of Marathi TV industry. The audience would love to see them again in a new project.

