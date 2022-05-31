Marathi Show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya To Celebrate Ashok Saraf's 50 Years In Industry

Veteran Marathi and Bollywood actor Ashok Saraf has completed 50 years of his film career in the Marathi entertainment industry. To mark the occasion, the makers of the popular Marathi TV show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya have invited the actor as a guest. Needless to say, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya’s upcoming episode is going to be very special.

A promo of the same has been shared by Zee Marathi’s Instagram handle, featuring one of the most celebrated stars of Marathi cinema. Along with Ashok Saraf, five other female stars — Nivedita Saraf, Kishori Shahane, Alka Kubal, Nishigandha Wad, and Priya Berde — will also make a special appearance in Chala Hawa Yehu Deya this week.

These yesteryear female leads have worked with Ashok Saraf. Therefore, it is certain that at this stage, the viewers will get a glimpse of how they had fun while working with each other.

With his sense of humour and perfect acting, Ashok Saraf ruled the Marathi film industry as an actor for a very long time.

The beloved actor is also known as Ashok Mama in the Marathi Entertainment industry. The actor has attained fame across Bollywood and Marathi entertainment industry by not only playing comic roles but also some serious ones.

