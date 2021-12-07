Marathi Show Kusum Sees New Character Elisha, Leaving Anuj in Utter Shock

The makers of the Marathi TV show ‘Kusum’ have introduced a new character, Elisha, in a fresh twist to the ongoing track. Elisha is Kusum’s childhood friend and now she will be seen creating a rift between Kusum and her husband Anuj. Sony Marathi, the channel airing the show, has shared a promo of the upcoming episode in which Anuj is shocked to see Elisha.

Actor Ketki Vilas Palav will be playing the character of Elisha.

The promo shows that the equation between Kusum and Anuj will change with the entry of Elisha into their lives. In the upcoming episodes, Kusum will be seen balancing between her friendship with Elisha and her romantic relationship with her husband Anuj.

The recent promo on Sony Marathi shows that Kusum is waiting in the restaurant for someone and a girl heading towards her says, “Hi I am Elisha”. Kusum tries to recollect her memory and immediately replies, “Elisha Pradhan”. The promo conveys that they both have been childhood friends and have met after years and recognized each other.

The video ends with Kusum introducing her childhood friend to her husband Anuj which shocks him. Anuj’s face fades a bit and leaves the audience in suspense of what exactly is the relationship between Elisha and Anuj. Netizens are guessing that Elisha could be Anuj’s ex-girlfriend. However, it will be revealed in the coming episodes.

The show is being made under the banner of Balaji Production and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The show started in September 2021. The story of the serial revolves around the title character Kusum, a young and hard-working woman, who navigates her newly married life and continues to fulfill her duties towards her natal family by striking a balance between her biological parents and her in-laws.

