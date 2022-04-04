Marathi Show Mulgi Zali Ho to End Soon, To Be Replaced By This New Series

Popular Marathi show Mulgi Zali Ho will soon have its final episode aired on Star Pravah. The show will soon be replaced by a new series titled, Tujech Bhi Geet Gaata Ahe. The new show will premiere on May 2, 2022.

Tujech Bhi Geet Gaata Ahe is said to be a remake of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, which was broadcast on Star Plus. Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala was an Indian musical drama television series, which aired from March 19, 2018, to February 7, 2020, on Star Plus. The show, produced by Gul Khan, Karishma Jain and Nilanjana Purkayasstha, was directed by Pradeep Yadav and written by Sahana and Faizal Akhtar.

The show starred Aakriti Sharma, Mohit Malik, Anjali Dinesh Anand, Myra Singh, Shruti Sharma and Vishal Pandey. Originally, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala was a remake of a Bengali series called Potol Kumar Gaanwala. After getting a good response to its Hindi remake, the Marathi version of the series will soon premiere on Star Pravah.

Among other remakes that received a good response from the audience is Thipkyanchi Rangoli, which is a Marathi remake of a Bengali series. Anupama, which airs on Star Plus, is also a Hindi remake of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte.

It will be interesting to see if the new show, Tujech Bhi Geet Gaata Ahe, appeals to the audience.

