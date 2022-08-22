Marathi Show Mulgi Zali Ho To Take A Five-Year Leap

The popular Marathi show Mulgi Zali Ho, which airs on the Star Pravah channel, has become everyone’s favourite. The serial has always been on the top of the TRP charts. Once again, it’s making buzz for its upcoming twist in the show.

The show has reached a new turning point. In the upcoming episodes of the serial, a major leap of five years will be seen. Sajiri’s daughter Gojiri will be shown growing up in these five years and she will be performing a puja.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@marathiserials_official)

Fans are excited about this time leap and their excitement can be seen in the comments section of the video. Now, it is important to watch what more will be shown in the series, and what new twists and turns will be seen.

Apart from this, the lead actress Divya Subhash Pugaonkar is a social media sensation. She keeps treating her fans to her adorable pictures and videos on Instagram.

Recently, she posted an Instagram reel where she was spotted in an ivory lehenga. She paired it with a similar embellished full-sleeved backless blouse and looked absolutely stunning. Keeping it subtle, for jewellery she chose a set of pearl chokers, earrings, and a maang tika.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modern Marathi (@modernmarathiofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya Subhash Pugaonkar (@divyasubhash_official)

Before this, she posted a carousel post with a few pictures. She was seen in a metallic flowy gown with a V-neck line. Going for all glam she matched her eye makeup with her ensemble and looked beautiful.

