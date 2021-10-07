Marathi show Thipkyanchi Rangoli Launches Title Theme Song

Marathi TV’s latest show Tipkyanchi Rangoli, currently streaming on Star Pravah, has released its title theme song. The show started streaming on October 4 and is broadcasted Monday to Saturday at 10 pm. Announcing the release on Instagram, the channel wrote, “A sweet song that tells a beautiful story of a sweet house. Beautiful words by ‘Rohini Ninave’, composed by Nilesh Moharir and sung by Saee Tembhekar."

The video shared by the makers also features composer Nilesh, lyricist Rohini, and singer Saee Tembhekar in the recording studio.

Praising the theme song, the lead actor Dnyanada Ramtirthkar wrote, “I can’t express my feelings about this song❤️ hat’s off to you guys!!”

The song is receiving a good response from fans. The makers, on the launch, said, “You can see how much effort was put behind this beautiful song after watching the video. The song tells a beautiful story of a sweet house that captivates the audience. For the Kanitkar family, life is a celebration, and every little thing that happens in the house is a festival. This is all revealed through this song.”

The concept of the show revolves around a sophisticated girl and a scholarly middle-class boy crossing paths.

Commenting on the innovative title of the show, Satish Rajwade, Head of Star Pravah, said, “although all these dots are at a distance from each other, they form a beautiful pattern when they are connected. This is the reason why this series is titled Tipkyanchi Rangoli."

The Marathi version of the show is a remake of the Bengali TV show titled, Khorkute. In the Marathi version, actors Dnyanada Ramtirthkar and Chetan Vadnere are playing the lead roles.

The show also features popular faces like Girish Vasaikar, Sharad Ponkshe, Supriya Pathare, Atul Todankar, Mangesh Kadam, Shital Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

