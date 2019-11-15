Marathi Singer Geeta Mali Dies in Road Accident, Husband Seriously Injured
Geeta Mali was heading for Nashik, her hometown, after returning from the United States when the car in which she and her husband Vijay were travelling rammed into a container parked alongside the road.
Image for representation.
Geeta Mali, a playback singer who had sung for some Marathi films died in an accident on Mumbai-Agra highway in Thane district on Thursday, police said.
The accident took place near Lahe Phata near Shahapur around 3 pm.
Both Geeta and Vijay were injured seriously and taken to Shahpur Rural Hospital, but Geeta died during treatment, police said. Geeta had sung songs for a few Marathi films and also cut her own music albums.
