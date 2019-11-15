Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Marathi Singer Geeta Mali Dies in Road Accident, Priyanka Chopra Happy to be Away from Delhi Pollution

Geeta Mali died in an accident on Mumbai-Agra highway in Thane district on Thursday, Priyanka Chopra is glad to see blue sky in Mumbai after shooting in polluted Delhi. All this and more in today's entertainment news wrap.

News18.com

Updated:November 15, 2019, 7:59 PM IST
Marathi Singer Geeta Mali Dies in Road Accident, Priyanka Chopra Happy to be Away from Delhi Pollution
Geeta Mali died in an accident on Mumbai-Agra highway in Thane district on Thursday, Priyanka Chopra is glad to see blue sky in Mumbai after shooting in polluted Delhi. All this and more in today's entertainment news wrap.

Geeta Mali, a playback singer who had sung for some Marathi films died in an accident on Mumbai-Agra highway in Thane district on Thursday, police said. She was heading for Nashik, her hometown, after returning from the United States when the car in which she and her husband Vijay were travelling rammed into a container parked alongside the road.

Read: Marathi Singer Geeta Mali Dies in Road Accident, Husband Seriously Injured

Priyanka Chopra, who was shooting in Delhi, reached Mumbai on Thursday. She shared a picture on her Instagram story while leaving the airport. In the picture, she wrote, "The joys of seeing a blue sky after #Delhi", referring to the pollution levels in the capital.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Expresses Joy Being Away from Delhi Pollution, Shares Pic of Mumbai's Blue Sky

Sangathamizhan, starring southern actor Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj in lead roles, was supposed to hit theatres on Friday, November 15. However, the film's release has been postponed yet again. Directed by Vijay Chandar and produced by Vijaya Productions, the film is yet to get its next release date.

Read: Release of Vijay Sethupathi's Sangathamizhan Gets Postponed Again, No Word on New Date

Marjaavan is a typical '80s revenge drama packaged in the same old way, which essentially means a couple of dance bar songs, cheesy dialogues and a lot of bloodshed. There are some mythological references on your way to the Ramleela-inspired climax. Marjaavaan also gives Ek Villain vibes, maybe because Milap Zaveri has written both. While Riteish Deshmukh was the highlight of the previous film, he has been reduced to a caricature-like character this time.

Read: Marjaavaan Movie Review: Better to Watch Ramleela Than This Sidharth Malhotra Film

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the first posters of his upcoming film Good Newwz, which showed Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani playing the roles of to-be mums. Comedian Kapil Sharma commented on the posters, indirectly hinting at his own impending fatherhood.

Read: Kapil Sharma Tells Akshay Kumar 'My Good News is Coming Before Yours' in Fun Twitter Exchange

Follow @News18Movies for more

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

