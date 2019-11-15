Marathi Singer Geeta Mali Dies in Road Accident, Priyanka Chopra Happy to be Away from Delhi Pollution
Geeta Mali, a playback singer who had sung for some Marathi films died in an accident on Mumbai-Agra highway in Thane district on Thursday, police said. She was heading for Nashik, her hometown, after returning from the United States when the car in which she and her husband Vijay were travelling rammed into a container parked alongside the road.
Priyanka Chopra, who was shooting in Delhi, reached Mumbai on Thursday. She shared a picture on her Instagram story while leaving the airport. In the picture, she wrote, "The joys of seeing a blue sky after #Delhi", referring to the pollution levels in the capital.
Sangathamizhan, starring southern actor Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj in lead roles, was supposed to hit theatres on Friday, November 15. However, the film's release has been postponed yet again. Directed by Vijay Chandar and produced by Vijaya Productions, the film is yet to get its next release date.
Marjaavan is a typical '80s revenge drama packaged in the same old way, which essentially means a couple of dance bar songs, cheesy dialogues and a lot of bloodshed. There are some mythological references on your way to the Ramleela-inspired climax. Marjaavaan also gives Ek Villain vibes, maybe because Milap Zaveri has written both. While Riteish Deshmukh was the highlight of the previous film, he has been reduced to a caricature-like character this time.
On Thursday, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the first posters of his upcoming film Good Newwz, which showed Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani playing the roles of to-be mums. Comedian Kapil Sharma commented on the posters, indirectly hinting at his own impending fatherhood.
