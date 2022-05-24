Marathi Singer Juilee Joglekar Gets Inked, Shares Adorable Video

Juilee Joglekar is a prominent name in the Marathi entertainment industry. Juilee got tremendous fame after winning she emerged the winner of the reality TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Juilee has cultivated a huge fanbase through her melodious voice and charming personality. The singer regularly shares adorable pictures of herself on her Instagram. Recently, Juilee posted two short videos on her Instagram and revealed that she has got inked.

In the first video, she can be seen getting inked on the thumb of her right hand. She has captioned the video, “Inked! Thank you @bhadresh.parmar2 for this!”

In the second video, Juilee can be seen getting inked on the arm of her left hand. Juilee has gotten the word ‘Flow’ tattooed on her left arm. Juilee’s fans have showered their love in the comment section of the post.

Interestingly, Juilee met the love of her life, Rohit Raut, on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs. Rohit is also a famous Marathi playback singer. Juilee and Rohit were in a relationship for many years before they decided to take the plunge. Juilee Joglekar tied the knot with Rohit Raut in the presence of close friends and family at Pune’s Dhepe Wada on January 23.

Both Rohit and Juilee looked fabulous in their traditional Maharashtrian wedding.

Their adorable wedding images even went viral on social media. At the wedding, Juilee wore a purple kashta saree with traditional Maharashtrian jewellery. Meanwhile, Rohit Shyam Raut wore a beige kurta and a dark purple dhoti. The duo can be seen revelling together on their special day.

Ever since their marriage, both Juilee and Rohit have been giving couple goals to their fans by sharing cute reels on Instagram.

