Marathi Singer Mahesh Kale’s Adorable Encounter With a Stray Dog

Singer Mahesh Kale’s melodious voice has earned him a place in the hearts of music lovers, as well as a National Award. He often demonstrates his singing prowess online. He updates his fans on upcoming events and records mini vlogs wherever he travels. The San Francisco-based singer, however, has an unknown side to him, which has been unveiled by himself in his latest video.

Mahesh is also an animal lover. On his Instagram handle, Mahesh recently dropped an adorable picture of his encounter with a stray dog who followed the musician for over an hour to give him company. He penned down a write-up and the picture which read, “Dogs have a lot to give, and we have a lot to learn. Broken leg, yet strong determination to share. PS: He followed us and kept company for a good hour or two.” He also used the hashtag UnconditionalLove.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Kale (@maheshmkale)



Mahesh, dressed in a white kurta, looks affectionately at the dog with a smile on his face. The dog seems to be sniffing its new friend. Mahesh’s caption revealed that the dog had suffered some injury resulting in a broken leg. The picture garnered plenty of likes and appreciation from social media users.

While the snap was perceived as “cute” by one Instagram user, another was moved by Mahesh’s gesture and commented, “And your gesture.” Marathi television actress Hruta Durgule dropped heart-eye emojis for the adorable duo in the comments section.

Speaking about his work, the National Award winner has been a judge on the Marathi reality show, Sur Nava Dhyas Nava. Apart from him, singer Avadhoot Gupte is also a judge in the show.

Some of Mahesh’s masterpieces like Aruni Kirani, Surat Piya Ki, and Sant Bhar Pandharit are widely loved by music enthusiasts from all over the world.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here