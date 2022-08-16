Marathi Singer Utkarsh Shinde’s Heartwarming Post on Independence Day Goes Viral

Popular Marathi singer Utkarsh Shinde’s special post on Independence Day, in which he advocated for equality and humanity, is going viral on social media. Shinde shared a photo with a transgender on the occasion of the Independence Day on Instagram and his heartwarming message is going viral.

The Mirchi Music Award winning singer clicked a photograph with a trans woman while he was travelling. He shared the photo with a note that that the transgender persons are still far from equality and they face social discrimination. In the photo Shinde is seen with a trans woman who is dressed in white saree with tricolor border.

“Today I saw you and changed my mind. Patriotism is said to be the highest love. Every person should have selfless love for his motherland,” wrote Shinde. He wrote that he met the trans woman at a signal.

The singer revealed that the clever answer of the trans woman opened up his mind. Shinde added that people would have judged her till now from the perspective of her gender identity till now. But, her answer is a befitting reply to the narrow-minded people.

“You answered that “you are the first Indian”. Today you proved this not only by your dress but also by your words. When I rolled down the car window and you smiled so positively and said “Sahab Bharat Mata Ki Jai Ho”. And I don’t need money today. Today, you turned your hand over my head saying only Dua Dungi and throughout the journey I kept saluting your humanity and love for the country. Today on the 76th Independence Day, some people are yet to be freed from the divisive thinking that keeps people apart from others,” added Shinde.

Shinde’s fans appreciated his heartening words on the occasion of Independence Day. “You are a great man with a kind heart to express what you feel from your heart. You have got some revolutionary thought process also as a god’s gift,” wrote a fan. A second one commented, “Very nice lines dada.”

On the career front, Utkarsh Shinde gained popularity from Bigg Boss Marathi 3. During the pandemic, Utkarsh Shinde released songs titled Go Corona, Corona Go; and Covid Warrior Mhana to create awareness about Covid-19. Utkarsh has also composed the title song of the popular Marathi television show Mahamanav Ki Gaurav Gatha.

