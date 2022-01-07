Marathi Star Akshaya Deodhar Performs, Shares Video From Sister Wedding

Marathi serial Tujhyat Jeev Rangala fame actor Akshaya Deodhar has shared a video showing her look for the sister’s wedding. She has shared on Instagram a video wherein she is seen in a yellow lehenga choli. She looked beautiful as she posed for the camera. The actor also danced to a popular Bollywood song.

Sharing the Instagram reel, she captioned the post, Akshaya informed her fans that she was attending her sister’s wedding in “Maharashtrian style.”

Watch the video here: –

In the video, Akshaya also flaunted her Mehendi. The video has garnered more than 25,000 likes and Akshaya’s fans have wished her sister a happy married life. They also showered their love for the actor by calling her, “beautiful”, “gorgeous”, “lovely” in the comment section.

Recently, Akshay’s sister Ankita Deodhar got married in Mumbai. Akshaya enjoys a massive fan following of over 1.1 million followers on her Instagram handle. She regularly shares her life updates with her fans. A few days ago, she posted a video in which she was seen wearing a traditional dress.

Akshaya played the role of Anjali Ranvijay Gaikwad in Marathi serial Tujhyat Jeev Rangala. Actor Hardeek Joshi played the character of Ranvijay Prataprao Gaikwad. The show featured a love story between Anjali and Ranvijay, both coming from different social backgrounds.

The show was aired on Zee Marathi from October 3, 2016, to January 2, 2021. However, fans still love Akshyala and she has become a household name among the Marathi TV audience for her performance in the show. It is now available for streaming on Zee5.

