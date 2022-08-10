Marathi Star Pradeep Patwardhan Passes Away at 65, Old Video Makes Fans Nostalgic

Renowned Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan passed away on August 9 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Patwardhan who has featured in numerous blockbuster films like Chashme Bahaddar, Navra Mazha Navsacha, and Tingya to name a few, has left a void in the Marathi film industry. From actors to politicians, everyone has been mourning the loss of Patwardhan.

An old video of Patwardhan has resurfaced on the internet and his fans are getting nostalgic remembering their favourite actor. The video that has gone viral in no time shows the late actor celebrating Dahi Handi festival last year.

Peeping Moon Marathi shared the video on Instagram making many Marathi movie buffs nostalgic. “Actor Pradeep Patwardhan’s unforgettable memory of last year’s Dahi Handi in Girgaon Chali,” captioned the Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PeepingMoon Marathi News (@peepingmoonmarathi)



The short clip revealed an energetic Patwardhan dancing to the tunes of an upbeat song. He raised his hands in joy and closed his eyes, grooving to the music. He seemed to enjoy dancing with the others in the video. The actor’s adorable gestures and expressions have won the hearts of millions once again.

Fans have expressed their condolences in the comments. While one Instagrammer wrote that Patwardhan will be badly missed, another lamented that even after the veteran is no more, his memories would live long.

Starting his career with the 1991 film Ek Full Char Half, Patwardhan has reigned in the Marathi industry for many decades. Apart from films, the talented actor is also known for his phenomenal acting in several plays and television shows like Moruchi Mavshi, Maharashtrachi Lokdhara, and Chal Vaishinch Kay to name a few.

According to reports, Patwardhan had persistent health issues for the last five to six months. He is survived by his wife Suvarna Patwardhan and his son Shritej Pradip Patwardhan.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here