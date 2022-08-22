Marathi Star Sonalee Kulkarni’s Grandmother Dies, Actress Shares Memories

Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni often stays in the news for both her professional as well personal reasons. She also shares snippets from her life with her fans through her social media handles. However, the latest piece of news that she shared with her fans is not a pleasant one. The actress has just lost one of the closest people to her. She recently lost her grandmother.

Sonalee was known to be very close to her grandmother, having mentioned her in previous posts. However, in her latest post, she informed that Sushila Kulkarni, her grandmother, had passed away. She shared a video of herself with her grandmother and wrote in the caption, “’Grandma, you will always be with us until we are there”.

The video shows some adorable and heart-warming memories she shared with her grandmother, one that she would cherish for a lifetime. The video has footage of Sonalee holding her grandmother’s hands while dancing during a social gathering to group photos with the entire family. It also includes an old photo of an infant Sonalee being tended to by her grandmother. Take a look at the heartwarming video.

Friends and fans have been offering her condolences through comments on the post and asking her to keep strong.

Sonalee Kulkarni was in the news recently due to her wedding with husband Kunal Benodekar being streamed on Planet Marathi OTT, the first time a celebrity marriage was shown on a streaming platform. Sonalee had initially married Kunal in May last year in Dubai but held a high-profile remarriage on their first anniversary since they could not hold lavish celebrations the first time and could not invite parents and relatives. They had a wish to get married in front of their families.

