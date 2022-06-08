Marathi Star Surekha Kudachi's Latest Pic Reminds Netizens of Ex-Pak PM Benazir Bhutto

Surekha Kudachi is one of the most loved actors in the Marathi entertainment industry. She has worked in numerous hit films and is also highly active on social media. She often shares glimpses from her work as well as her personal life on Instagram. Recently, she shared a picture, which compelled netizens to compare her with several celebrities.

In the photo posted by Surekha, her head is covered with a yellow and black scarf. She can also be seen wearing black sunglasses. The actor had minimal make-up for her casual look. She captioned her classy photo with a Shayari. She wrote, “Machis to yun hi badnam hai huzur, humare tevar aaj bhi aag lagate hain.”

Fans loved her picture and filled the comments section with compliments. Netizens even compared her with former Pakistani Prime Minister Late Benazir Bhutto. One of the users commented in Marathi, “Your photo looks like Pakistani Benazir Bhutto.” Another fan even called her a look alike of Sonakshi Sinha. Commenting on Surekha’s picture, one of the users wrote, “This pic a little bit looking, Sonakshi Sinha”

Many other fans showered her with love and called her “beautiful” and “lovely”. Fans also commented with heart emoticons.

On the work front, last year, the actor participated in the third season of Bigg Boss Marathi. While she got eliminated in the early days, she was one of the most loved contestants. She was the second contestant to get eliminated from the show.

During her eviction, everyone was teary-eyed. The actor is known for her work in films such as Saasuchi Maaya, Polisachi Bayko, Bharat Aala Parat, Khurchi Samrat, and Premaya Namah among others. She is also known to be one of the finest Lavani dancers in the industry.

