Marathi Theatre Lost its 'Natsamrat': CM Uddhav Thackeray on Shriram Lagoo
Uddhav Thackeray paid tributes to Shriram Lagoo and mentioned the veteran actor's roles in the play 'Natsamrat' and films such as 'Pinjra' and 'Simhasan'.
Image: Shriram Lagoo, Uddhav Thackeray (R)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday paid tributes to veteran actor Shriram Lagoo, who died in Pune, calling him "Natsamrat" (King among actors).
Natsamrat was the name of an iconic Marathi play in which Lagoo starred. The veteran actor died of cardiac arrest at his Pune residence on Tuesday evening. He was 92.
Read: Film and Theatre Personality Shriram Lagoo Passes Away at 92
"The Marathi theatre has lost its beloved Natsamrat. There were many before him and there would be many after him, but there was nobody like him," the chief minister said in condolence message.
Thackeray mentioned Lagoo's roles in the play "Natsamrat" and films such as "Pinjra" and "Simhasan" (in which Lagoo played a minister eyeing the CM's post).
"Dr Lagoo was a prolific reader, writer and also aprominent thinker. He expressed his view of social issues firmly. The people of Maharashtra will remember him forever," Thackeray added.
"The 'Natsamrat' who ruled hearts of cinema and theatre lovers has disappeared....Respects to Dr Shriram Lagoo," Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Throat tweeted. NCP leader Ajit Pawar said the news of Lagoo's passing away is "painful" as he paid respects to the actor.
