Marathi TV Actor Ajinkya Raut Reveals How He Was Ridiculed For His Language

Marathi television actor Ajinkya Raut is known for his lead roles in serials like Man Udu Udu Zhala and Vithu Mauli. The actor has a good fan following among the Marathi audience and he made his debut in 2017. Recently, in a video shared by Zee Marathi on the occasion of Marathi Language day, the actor said that the youths who come to Mumbai or Pune from neighbouring rural areas are often ridiculed for their language. He revealed that he also had to undergo the same unpleasant experience.

The actor said that since he is from Marathwada, his language and accent are different from the residents of Pune and Mumbai. When the actor arrived in Pune and later shifted to Mumbai in search of work, he realised that his local accent was inappropriate and a feeling of guilt engulfed him.

Marathwada is a region in Maharashtra which was formed during the Nizam rule and was part of the Hyderabad state. The region borders the states of Telangana and Karnataka. The districts of Aurangabad, Nanded, Beed, Jalna and Latur among others fall in this region.

Advertisement

The actor stated that he also tried to change the way he spoke since all his friends, colleagues, and neighbours used to mock him. This also pushed him to stop speaking in Marathi and he preferred to interact with others in Hindi or English and surprisingly he was praised for it.

At the end of the video, the actor states that the Marathi language is diverse, and it is not just limited to one or two cities. Previously Marathi TV actress Mira Jagannath ridiculed actress Sonali Patil for her Kolhapuri accent in Bigg Boss Marathi 3.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.