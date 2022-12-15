Marathi TV Actor Sumeet Pusavale Ties The Knot With Monica Mahajan; See Pics

A host of celebrities got, and are still getting, hitched in 2022. The latest to have taken their marital vows are Marathi actors Sumeet Pusavale and Monica Mahajan. Sumeet became a known name in every Marathi household with his lead role in the TV serial Balumamachya Navan Changbhala on Colors Marathi. He got engaged earlier this year, and photos of his engagement with Monica had gone viral on the internet. The couple tied the knot on Thursday, and their wedding photos are doing the rounds on social media. Their special day was celebrated in the presence of both family and friends.

A video of them dancing together as part of the celebrations after the wedding ceremony was also shared. The ceremony was attended by all the cast and crew of the serial Balumamachya Navan Changbhala. Sumeet had earlier appeared in the serial Lagir Jala Ji in a small role, but it was from Balumamachya Navan Changbhala that he achieved fame.

Sumeet’s wedding was also attended by his onscreen wife from the serial, actress Komal More. Along with her, the team of Lagir Jala Ji also attended the wedding.

Sumeet and Monica had an arranged marriage. Monica is a native of Jalgaon and works in an IT sector, posted in Aurangabad.

