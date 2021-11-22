Marathi TV Actor Vedangi Kulkarni Marries Long-time Boyfriend Abhishek Tilgulkar

Marathi TV actor Vedangi Kulkarni tied the wedding knot with her long-time boyfriend on November 20, 2021, in Pune. Last Saturday, the popular TV actor married Abhishek Tilgulkar in the presence of close relatives and friends. Several B-town and TV personalities also attended the grand wedding. Vedangi made a royal entry as a beautiful bride in a gorgeous yellow sari. The actor looked immensely beautiful in the wedding outfit.

Vedangi Kulkarni has posted several pictures from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram handle. The two got married in Marathi Peshwa style in Hyatt Pune. Abhishek Tilgulkar has completed his MBA from Australia.

IG link:

https://www.instagram.com/vedangikulkarni/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=0de7b5ee-cc25-4a32-9d78-b08475ce8b0a

Vedangi is an excellent dancer too and participated in the reality show, ‘Dance Maharashtra Dance’, which aired on Zee TV. Her dance performances in this show were much appreciated by the judges and audience alike.

Devangi worked as a lead, playing the role of Prajakta in “Saath De Tu Mala” on Star Pravah after the dance reality show. Vedangi was well known for this role and became successful in increasing her popularity in the Marathi household.

She gained recognition through London’s Ajibai, Mau, Chhada, Laut Aao Gauri, and other web series. Currently, Vedangi is playing the role of Mridula, Kusum’s daughter-in-law, in Kusum, which airs on Sony Marathi.

Vedangi Kulkarni has been honoured with several awards for her dance performances. She is a native of Dahanukar College, Mumbai and graduated from DG Ruparel College. Vedangi runs the “Victoria’s Dance Academy" in Mumbai, through which she has trained a lot of students in dancing.

