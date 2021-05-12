Marathi TV Actor Yogesh Sohoni Waylaid and Cheated of Rs 50,000 by SUV Driver

Marathi TV actor Yogesh Sohoni was allegedly waylaid and cheated of Rs 50,000 by an SUV driver near Somatne exit on the Pune-Mumbai expressway around 8am on May 8. However, the SUV driver also alleged that the actor hit his car and injured one person.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Sohoni said “Last Saturday (May 8), I reached near Somatne Phata when a man in a white SUV raised his hand and asked me to stop along the expressway. The SUV too stopped and soon after getting down, the man started arguing with me. He claimed that my car had caused an accident involving his SUV. He claimed that a person sustained injuries in the accident. I was surprised about how I did not notice the incident.”

He added, “The man started threatening that he would file a police complaint. While I tried to reason, he demanded Rs 1.25 lakh for not going to the police. I was in a hurry to reach Pune as it was a matter of emergency and I barely had the time to argue with this person. He forced me to accompany him to an ATM kiosk at Somatne Phata after I told him that I was not carrying cash. He made me withdraw Rs50,000 and drove away with the cash.”

A police officer associated with the investigation told TOI that they have identified the suspect. They are working on clues to see that he is arrested soon.

Sohoni has featured in Marathi TV shows like Mulgi Zali Ho and Asmita.

