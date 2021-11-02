Marathi TV Diva Abhidnya Bhave Flaunts Her Beauty in Yellow Bikini; See Pics

Popular Marathi television actress Abhidnya Bhave is known for flaunting her beauty and she often keeps on sharing her photos and videos on social media. The actor has recently taken to her Instagram account to flaunt her body. In the photo, Abhidnya is seen posing in front of a camera with a beautiful smile wearing a yellow high waist bikini floral print swimwear.

Sharing the photo, Abhidnya wrote, “You need not be in the Maldives to click a beautiful picture.” Many of her fans praised the actress for her look by dropping lots of heart emoticons in the comment section. But a few users said that ‘it’s not good to behave like this’.

Praising the actress, one user said, “hotness overloaded”, while another said, “looking beautiful.”

The actress is pretty active on social media. Abhidnya Bhave often shares her photos in different looks on social media. The actress is also pretty popular for her fashion statements.

Apart from her excellent acting, Abhidnya is running her own clothing brand Tejajna. The clothing brand was jointly launched by Abhidnya Bhave and Tejaswini Pandit.

The actress has played negative roles in Marathi television shows like Khulta Kali Khulena and Rang Maazha Vegla. Regardless of the role, Abhidnya is always trying to do something different. Despite playing negative roles on screen, the actress has created a different fan base for herself among the Marathi viewers.

She initially started her career in Hindi entertainment industry with popular Hindi television shows like Acche Lagte Hai and Pyaar Ki Ek Kahanii. But soon, the actress took a break from Hindi television and moved into regional TV shows to showcase her talent. The actress has been working for over nine years in Marathi television and is doing back-to-back shows.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.