Marathi TV Show Mulgi Jhali Ho Completes 500 Episodes

Marathi television show Mugli Zali Ho has reached a big milestone. The series, which airs on Star Pravah, recently completed 500 episodes. Actor Yogesh Sohoni, who plays the lead role of Shaunak in the show, thanked the entire team of Mulgi Zali Ho and the audience for the support in an Instagram post.

Yogesh shared a poster featuring himself with Divya Pugaonkar in their characters from the show and wrote, “Today, my series “Mulgi Zali Ho” has completed 500 episodes. There were some very happy and some very difficult moments in this whole journey. Thank you all so much for the love and blessings you have bestowed on us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yogesh Sohoni | Actor (@yogeshsohoni)



The characters of Sajiri, played by Divya Pugaonkar and Shaunak portrayed by Yogesh Sohoni have become the favourite of the audiences. The audiences love the chemistry between these two. The storyline of the popular show revolves around a girl who was born into a family that desperately wanted a boy. Following this, the unwanted girl child Mau struggles for love and acceptance from her family.

In January, the show made headlines when actor Kiran Mane, who was portraying the pivotal character of Vilas Patil, was dropped from the popular Tv series. Later, expressing his displeasure, the actor claimed that he was removed for expressing his political views on social media.

However, Star Pravah and the producers of the series released an official statement, wherein they denied the allegations and said that he was removed from the show due to his misconduct.

