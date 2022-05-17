Marathi Web Series Raanbaazaar Teaser Out: Prajakta Mali Trolled For Her Bold Avatar

Marathi actress Prajakta Mali’s upcoming web series Raanbaazaar will premiere on May 20. The web series which also features actress Tejswini Pandit in the lead role will be streaming on Marathi OTT platform Planet Marathi.

Prajakta recently shared the second teaser of the web series on Instagram and her performance in bold scenes has created a buzz. In Raanbazaar Prajakta will be seen in a bold avatar for the first time. This is the first time such a bold series is coming to Marathi. However, she is getting trolled for her role in the upcoming web series.

Upset with the negative reaction Prajakta closed the comments section on her Instagram post.

The teaser of Raanbaazaar series was shared by Prajakta on May 15. Sharing the video she wrote, “Every artist wants to play different roles in his or her career, to play different characters in society and to constantly do something. I am no exception to that.”

As soon as she shared the teaser, many users started trolling her and even commented with offensive language. Finally, Prajakta closed the comments section on Instagram post. The video received over 4.32 lakh views.

On May 16, she against shared another promo video of the web series thanking the audience as it got over one million views in 24 hours of its release. She was trolled again for sharing the video. Many users criticized her for posting this video. A user said that we didn’t expect this kind of character from you. Another said that this was not expected from you Prajakta. A third user said that why are you portraying such shameful and disgusting in front of the society.

Raanbaazaar, directed by Abhijit Panse, is a political crime thriller inspired by true events.

Prajakta started her career in 2011 with the television series Suvasini. It aired on Star Pravah. She also worked in other television shows like Julun Yeti Reshimgathi, Naktichya Lagnala Yaycha Ha and many more.

She also appeared in films like Taandala – Ek Mukhavta, Kho-Kho, Hampi, Party and Luck Down among others.

Prajakta was last seen in the movie Pawankhind which turned out to be a big hit. The Marathi historical drama directed by Digpal Lanjekar was based on the life of Marathi warrior Baji Prabhu Deshpande.

