'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' Trailer: Vasan Bala's Film Promises to Take Out The Bad Guys, Plus Some Humour

'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' features debutante Abhimanyu Dassani, along with Radhika Madan, Gulshan Deviah and Mahesh Manjrekar.

News18.com

Updated:March 8, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
Image: Radhika Madan/Instagram
Too much of DCEU and MCU? Check out the theatrical trailer of Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, which is sure to leave you wanting more. Unlike other Indian superhero films like Ra.One and Krissh, this one is offbeat and funny, while it still holds on to the painful punches, cartwheel kicks and the agony behind it all, at least if we go by the trailer here. It's refreshing and hilarious, exactly what the film also promises to be.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota revolves around the story of Surya (Abhimanyu Dassani), who has a rare disorder that prevents him from feeling any pain. Surya's father's (played by Mahesh Manjrekar) only advise to his gifted boy is to drink water, and hence all he carries around is a bottle of water, tied to his back. Subtly genius for a man who ought to fight crime all his life. Surya's war cry is "Paap ko jala ke raakh kar doonga" (Will turn evil to ashes).

The film makes a reference to Surya's past that ties up to his current stance in life. A freak accident involving family members, possibly! The film also features Radhika Madan as Supri, a crime fighting associate of Surya's, and Gulshan Deviah in a double role, one a downtown crime lord and the other a beat-up, crippled, black belt martial artist. The trailer is cut to a desi, peppy soundtrack, which makes it all the more enjoyable to watch.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has been making rounds at the international film festivals and is garnering a good reputation for its fresh concept and action-packed storytelling. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota will release on March 21.

Watch the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota trailer here:



