1-min read

Mardaani 2 and Jumanji The Next Level Box Office Day 1: Hollywood Film Leads

'Mardaani 2' will rely on strong word-of-mouth to maximise its profits over the weekend while 'Jumanji: The Next Level' will see favours from the young audiences.

News18.com

December 14, 2019, 1:57 PM IST
Mardaani 2 and Jumanji The Next Level Box Office Day 1: Hollywood Film Leads
Mardaani 2, Jumanji: the Next Level (R)

Mardaani 2, the second installment of franchise featuring Rani Mukerji's cop avatar Shivani Shivaji Roy, hit screens on Friday alongside global star Dwayne Johnson and his team of entertaining artists' Jumanji: The Next Level. Both films were expected to clash big on day one and Rani's cop film has failed to surpass Hollywood excesses here. While Rani's Mardaani 2 collected Rs 3.80 crore on Friday, it was challenged by Jumanji's Rs 5.05 crore. Since Jumanji also had preview shows on Thursday, with another Rs 1.15 crore adding to the collection, it now stands at Rs 6.20 crore and is expected to see more footfalls over the weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of the two films on Twitter and explained that despite competition from Mardaani 2, apart from Pati Patni Aur Woh and Panipat from last week, Dwayne Johnson and his Hollywood offering managed to impress the audience. He added Jumaji: The Next Level had a bigger start than its prequel Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. For Mardaani 2, he said, the film is banking on strong word of mouth and multiplex audiences to add to its share of profits.

Check out the Jumanji: The Next Level and Mardaani 2's box office collections on day one below:

