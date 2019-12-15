Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 is up against biggies at the theatres. Dwayne Jhonson and Kevin Hart-starrer Jumanji: The Next Level saw a good growth on Saturday and the franchise film earned Rs 8.35 crore, which has taken its total to Rs 14.55 crore, including Thursday previews. Meanwhile, Rani's film also saw a good growth on day two, Rs 6.55 crore, taking its total to Rs 10.35 crore in two days. The almost double figures score by Rani's film reiterates the faith of the audience in the film and Mardaani 2 is expected to continue the streak on Sunday as well.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the two new releases are still facing competition from Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh, which released on December 6. Kartik's film is nearing Rs 64 crore collection and is expected to make Rs 75 crore, before Dabangg 3 releases on December 20. It will be interesting to see the films clash amidst new releases, but the Hollywood film has surely caught the fancy of kids and families. Check out the films' respective box office collection below:

#Jumanji: #TheNextLevel goes on an overdrive on Day 2... Records superb growth... Kids and families are patronising the film big time... Thu previews 1.15 cr, Fri 5.05 cr, Sat 8.35 cr. Total: ₹ 14.55 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. #JumanjiTheNextLevel — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 15, 2019

#PatiPatniAurWoh continues its winning streak... Will comfortably sail past ₹ 75 cr, but crossing *lifetime biz* of #LukaChuppi - #Kartik’s previous film - is difficult, since #Dabangg3 arrives this Fri... [Week 2] Fri 3.05 cr, Sat 4.88 cr. Total: ₹ 63.90 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 15, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.