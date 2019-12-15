Mardaani 2 and Jumanji The Next Level Show Growth on Day 2, Ajay Devgn Bribes Kapil Sharma for Tanhaji Promotions
'Mardaani 2' and 'Jumanji: The Next Level' will lock horns till Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' releases coming Friday. Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities attended the first concert of Irish band U2 in Mumbai.
Dec 15
Irish Band U2 is performing in India and the big night saw celebrities in Mumbai grace the occasion with their presence. Pics from the event show Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali, Deepika Padukone, Mira Rajput, Anurag Kashyap, Shaheen Bhatt, Meezaan with Javed Jaffery and Ranveer Singh entering.
In another news, Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 gathered a good total on Saturday at the ticket window. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji: The Next Level continues to be a formidable foe for Bollywood.
Also, Priyanka Chopra has wrapped shooting for her Netflix film The White Tiger. She revealed that co-actor RajKummar Rao shares memes with her and reminded him to keep sending her more.
From latest scoop inside the Bigg Boss house to trending Hollywood celebrities and lifestyle, below are news and highlights of the day.
U2 has arrived in India for their first concert in Mumbai on Sunday at DY Patil Stadium. Many Bollywood celebrities are expected to turn up at the event and the night is going to be a magical ride with Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.
Priyanka Chopra, after wrapping up shoot of her forthcoming Netflix film The White Tiger, revealed that RajKummar Rao shares memes with her.
Sonic The Hedgehog has got a film reboot and the character, in one of the trailer, utters what almost every Rock aka Dwayne Johnson fan wonders. Sonic, in the trailer, remarks, after seemingly having no idea of the time period he has landed in, "What year is it? Is The Rock president?"
Now, in a tweet, The Rock has responded to Sonic's question with humility.
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 is up against biggies at the theatres. Dwayne Jhonson and Kevin Hart-starrer Jumanji: The Next Level saw a good growth on Saturday and the franchise film earned Rs 8.35 crore, which has taken its total to Rs 14.55 crore, including Thursday previews. Meanwhile, Rani's film also saw a good growth on day two, Rs 6.55 crore, taking its total to Rs 10.35 crore in two days.
While a plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the director of upcoming Bollywood film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, lead actor Ajay Devgn arrived on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.
Check back tomorrow for more news and highlights from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
