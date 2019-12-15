Irish Band U2 is performing in India and the big night saw celebrities in Mumbai grace the occasion with their presence. Pics from the event show Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali, Deepika Padukone, Mira Rajput, Anurag Kashyap, Shaheen Bhatt, Meezaan with Javed Jaffery and Ranveer Singh entering.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi Slams Madhurima Tuli for Insulting the Transgender Community

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Wraps Shooting

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Says She Can’t Run Away from Item Songs She Has Done but She May Not Do It Today

In another news, Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 gathered a good total on Saturday at the ticket window. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji: The Next Level continues to be a formidable foe for Bollywood.

Read: Kabir Singh to Laal Kaptaan, Here are the Top Hits and Misses of 2019

Also read: Kim Kardashian Wants to Fix Relationship with Sister Kourtney, Says 'I Can be So Mean'

Also, Priyanka Chopra has wrapped shooting for her Netflix film The White Tiger. She revealed that co-actor RajKummar Rao shares memes with her and reminded him to keep sending her more.

Read: Here's Why Nick Jonas Reacted Surprised on Receiving Gino the German from Priyanka Chopra

Also read: Fans Want Cardi B to Cheat On Offset With Bodyguard

From latest scoop inside the Bigg Boss house to trending Hollywood celebrities and lifestyle, below are news and highlights of the day.

U2 has arrived in India for their first concert in Mumbai on Sunday at DY Patil Stadium. Many Bollywood celebrities are expected to turn up at the event and the night is going to be a magical ride with Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.

Read: U2 Mumbai Concert: Ranveer Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Hrithik Roshan See Bono, AR Rahman Perform Live

Also read: Mahesh Bhatt Joins Protests in Mumbai Against Amended Citizenship Act

Priyanka Chopra, after wrapping up shoot of her forthcoming Netflix film The White Tiger, revealed that RajKummar Rao shares memes with her.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Wraps up The White Tiger, Reminds RajKummar Rao to Keep Sending Memes

Also read: Trailers This Week: Wonder Woman 1984, Chhapaak, Tenet, Ghost Stories and More

Sonic The Hedgehog has got a film reboot and the character, in one of the trailer, utters what almost every Rock aka Dwayne Johnson fan wonders. Sonic, in the trailer, remarks, after seemingly having no idea of the time period he has landed in, "What year is it? Is The Rock president?"

Now, in a tweet, The Rock has responded to Sonic's question with humility.

Read: Dwayne Johnson Responds to 'Is The Rock President' Remark by Sonic The Hedgehog

Also read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan Now Owns a Luxury Car

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 is up against biggies at the theatres. Dwayne Jhonson and Kevin Hart-starrer Jumanji: The Next Level saw a good growth on Saturday and the franchise film earned Rs 8.35 crore, which has taken its total to Rs 14.55 crore, including Thursday previews. Meanwhile, Rani's film also saw a good growth on day two, Rs 6.55 crore, taking its total to Rs 10.35 crore in two days.

Read: Mardaani 2 and Jumanji The Next Level Box Office Day 2: Both Films Record Good Growth

While a plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the director of upcoming Bollywood film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, lead actor Ajay Devgn arrived on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Read: Kapil Sharma Receives Money from Ajay Devgn for Promoting Tanhaji, Watch Hilarious Video

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Ready at Bengaluru Airport for Cousin's Roka

Check back tomorrow for more news and highlights from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.