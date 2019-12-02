Mardaani 2: Being a Police Officer Has Nothing to Do With Your Gender, Says Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji will be reprising her role of a tough cop in Mardaani 2. She hopes it will pave the way for more actresses in a field that’s been traditionally dominated by actors.

Rani says Mardaani is “my chance of portraying the heroic female officer.”

“If you talk to children whose mothers or grandmothers have been police officers you will know how happy they are that a franchise like Mardaani has seen the light of day because they are the true heroes in the true sense— the women— because they balance their family as well as go and fight fearlessly,” says Rani.

“I have the opportunity of interviewing so many brave female police officers for Mardaani 2 and I’m so happy that I’ve been able to meet them because they are truly an embodiment of women empowerment in the true sense and I feel so inspired and happy meeting them and to know their stories and how heroic they have been. It’s high time that people knew that being a police officer has nothing to do with your gender,” she adds.

In Mardaani 2, Rani’s character Shivani Shivai Roy investigates a brutal rape of a young woman in Kota, Rajasthan. The film comes on the heels of growing national conversation about sexual assault incidents and reporting.

“Right from Nirbhaya, we all have been pretty frustrated and angry and in shock that crime like these are happening and not very far away from where we live. So, it has become a wake-up call for us. Not that before Nirbhaya things like these had not happened, but Nirbhaya was one such case that was put to us and we got to know each and every detail of it which kind of shattered us from inside and all of us were wanting to let out that anger somehow or the other in the true sense. Mardaani was born out of that case where as a team we felt, ‘this is a way we can give back to society and channelise our anger through it,’” says Rani.

The actress says Mardaani 2 also comes from the same anger and emphasises on making women aware and equipped to protect themselves.

“This is a threat that we’re seeing today from faceless, ageless criminals where age is no longer a fact. There can be people who are committing this crime, who are less than 18 years old, and there are people who don’t come with a particular face of a criminal; they could be innocent-looking people. So, we need to be alert at all times and aware of such crimes and protect ourselves from that kind of scenario at all times,” the actress adds.

The responsibility of the script weighed on Rani heavily but the actress says it was extremely important for her to not bog down by the sensitive nature of the script.

“When you work on a film you’re also wanting to bring a complete conviction to the role but you cannot be in that headspace 24*7. So, there’s been always a context to what we were doing. It is a fictional story inspired by true events. So, that in itself makes you feel very scared of the fact that this is happening and let’s be alert, and also portray the film with utmost sincerity so people actually feel the messaging that we’re trying to put across.”

Mardaani 2 hits the screens on December 13, 2019.

