1-min read

Mardaani 2 First Look Reveals Rani Mukerji's Impressive Cop Avatar, See Here

'Mardaani 2' is directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film is slated for release sometime later this year.

News18.com

Updated:April 30, 2019, 11:32 AM IST
Mardaani 2 First Look Reveals Rani Mukerji's Impressive Cop Avatar, See Here
Image: Yash Raj Films/ Twitter
In March, Yash Raj Films announced that Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 2 is going on floors and that Rani will be reprising her fierce cop-avatar of Shivani Shivaji Rao for the sequel. Latest development on the film front is that the Hichki actress' first look from the film has been revealed by the makers. YRF shared a picture of Senior Inspector Shivani from the film, which reveals her dressed in the police uniform, looking sharp and feisty as her character from the 2014 film.

Sharing the still on Twitter, YRF wrote, "#RaniMukerji dons the cop uniform in #Mardaani2 | @Mardaani2."




Mardaani, directed by Pradeep Sarkar, featured Rani as a fierce cop who took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket played by actor Tahir Raj Bhasin. The film went on to garner praise for Rani's intense performance as a local, Maharashtrian Crime Branch cop and was lauded for its suspenseful and social-oriented story line.

The sequel will be produced by Rani's husband Aditya Chopra and directed by Gopi Puthran. Mardaani 2 marks Rani's entry into a handful of female led films to get a reboot or a sequel. Vidya Balan's Kahaani and Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu are a few others that were renewed for a sequel earlier.

Official release date of Mardaani 2 is yet to be announced, but YRF have hinted that the film will debut in theaters sometime later this year.

