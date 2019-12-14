Mardaani 2, Jumanji The Next Level Leaked Online

Rani Mukerji's cat-and-mouse action thriller Mardaani 2 opened at the box office with a lot of positive reviews from the critics. The film sees Rani Mukerji reprising her role as Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy, who has to track down a young serial rapist within two days. The action thriller does not only see a very capable Rani Mukerji execute her role to brilliance, but also raises several issues like women's safety in the country.

In another report, Dwayne Johnson-starrer Jumanji: The Next Level has also been confirmed to be leaked online by pirate websites.

However, much to the annoyance of filmmakers, Mardaani 2 has been leaked on various illegal streaming sites. The full film has been pirated in HD print is available for download on various illegal sites. This can pose a serious threat to the numbers the film makes at the box-office, as a lot of people might choose to watch it for free online instead of going to the theatres.

This, however, is not the only film that has been leaked after releasing. the website TamilRockers is notorious for leaking films, some of them being leaked even before releasing in the country. Films like The Lion King, Avengers: Endgame, Saaho among others have been the victim of piracy of the site.

However, it seems like the makers of the film, including Rani, have a lot of faith in the film for its strong message. At a recent press conference, Rani had opened up about why they had chosen to release the film without any promotional songs.

"We wanted to protect the sanctity of our message and not do any marketing gimmicks like shoot a promotional song just to get more conversions and more eyeballs. We felt this would be counterproductive to what we wanted to achieve. When at one hand we are trying to deliver a powerful message, we couldn't have recorded and shot a music video because that would have diluted the intent of the film," the actress said.

The film has collected 3.8 crores on the first day and with their positive word of mouth, it seems like director Gopi Puthran and producer Aditya Chopra do not have much to worry about.

