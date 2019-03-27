English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji Commences Shoot for Cop Thriller
'Mardaani 2' marks Rani Mukerji's entry into a handful of female led films to get a reboot or a sequel. Vidya Balan's 'Kahaani' and Kangana Ranaut's 'Tanu Weds Manu' are a few others.
Image: Yash Raj Films/Twitter
Actress Rani Mukerji, who was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Hichki, is back on shoot mode. She has started shooting for the sequel to her 2014 hit film Mardaani.
Yash Raj Films on Wednesday announced that Rani is back on Mardaani 2 sets. "Rani Mukerji starts shooting for 'Mardaani 2'," read a post on the official Twitter page of Yash Raj Films.
The post also gave a glimpse of Rani's look in the film. She is seen in an intense police officer look, wearing a white shirt paired with black jeans. Mardaani, directed by Pradeep Sarkar, featured Rani as a feisty senior inspector, Shivani Shivaji Roy, who took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket played by actor Tahir Raj Bhasin.
Rani had earlier said: "Across the globe, people have given it a standing ovation. I think it has hit the right chord with everyone irrespective of the gender. The fact that we have tried to raise an awareness has been conquered. Mardaani is and will always be extremely close to my heart."
The film will be produced by her husband Aditya Chopra. Mardaani marks Rani's entry into a handful of female led films to get a reboot or a sequel. Vidya Balan's Kahaani and Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu are a few others that have been renewed for a sequel.
