Mardaani 2 Teaser Out, Rani Mukerji Returns as Fiery Cop

Rani Mukerji is back on screen as the feisty cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the second installment of Mardaani. Mardaani 2 will again focus on the life of Shivani Roy as she fights crimes against women.

Mardaani 2 is being promoted with the hashtag "she won't stop", which forms the gist of the story. The teaser begins with a tense moment when armed cops can be seen entering a gated area. Rani, dressed in uniform, can be seen gearing up to take charge of the situation.

The best element comes up in the final few seconds of the trailer, when an enraged Shivani Roy can be seen beating up a villain, with the warning, "Ab tu kissi ladki ko haath laga ke toh dikha... tujhe itna marungi, ki tere twacha se tere umra ka paata nahi chalega." (Now try touching any woman, and I’ll beat you so much that your age cannot be identified by your skin).

"The film will see a female cop fighting an evil person to end crimes against women. As we all know, Navratri stands for the victory of good over evil all over India. Whether it is Goddess Durga defeating the demon Mahishasura or Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, Navratri's significance is key to this asset launch. So, we decided to start the journey of Mardaani 2 on this auspicious occasion," Rani said about the teaser launch in a statement as reported by IANS.

Director Gopi Puthran said, "Rani as Shivani will be seen in a massive showdown with a 21-year-old villain who is an embodiment of pure evil. He is a dangerous criminal who targets women."

The actor will reportedly be pitted against a 21-year-old antagonist in the film. The film has been shot extensively in Kota and Jaipur in Rajastan. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and is scheduled to release on December 13.

Watch the teaser here:

