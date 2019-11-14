Mardaani 2 Trailer: Rani Mukherjee is Back as Fierce Policewoman Out to Nab a Serial Rapist

Rani Mukherjee is back to reprise the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Roy who will fight crimes against women in Mardaani 2. The trailer of the film was released on Thursday, indicating that the setting this time is Kota, a city where thousands of students arrive every year to fulfill their career dreams.

The two-and-half minute long trailer begins with NCRB data stating, 'More than 2000 rape crimes are committed by boys under 18 years in India every year', hinting that the criminal Rani is out to nab is a juvenile. We never get to see his face, but there are graphic glimpses of his victims - attacked, tortured, raped and murdered.

Shivani is tasked with finding the killer and she is confident that she will find him in two days. In a press conference, she categorically calls him a "monster" and continues with the dialogue, "Iss rakshas ko main collar se ghaseet te huye court le aungi" (I'll drag this monster to the court by his collar). In fact, in one scene, Shivani is personally targeted by the criminal, who throws her a challenges to find him before he commits his next crime.

The trailer hits home with the horrifying details of rape and murder of young women, angry dialogues delivered by Rani and the fact that the criminal is not even an adult.

Watch the chilling trailer below:

The first teaser of Mardaani 2 was released during Navratri. In a statement to IANS, Rani had said, "The film will see a female cop fighting an evil person to end crimes against women. As we all know, Navratri stands for the victory of good over evil all over India. Whether it is Goddess Durga defeating the demon Mahishasura or Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, Navratri's significance is key to this asset launch. So, we decided to start the journey of Mardaani 2 on this auspicious occasion."

Helmed by filmmaker Gopi Puthran, Mardaani 2 is slated to release on December 13. This film is a sequel to Mardaani which was directed by Pradeep Sarkar and dealt with the issue of human trafficking.

