Margot Robbie Delivers A Joke About Prince Harry at BAFTA on Brad Pitt’s Behalf

When the award was announced by presenter Scarlett Johansson, Margot arrived with a pre-written speech penned by Brad Pitt.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 3, 2020, 5:22 PM IST
Actor Brad Pitt received the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) held on February 2. Unfortunately, he wasn’t unable to attend the Sunday night event, but his co-star Margot Robbie graced for gratitude on his behalf.

When the award was announced by presenter Scarlett Johansson, Margot arrived with a pre-written speech penned by Brad himself. She enthusiastically came to stage and started the speech by attributing Brad’s absence at the ceremony due to his ‘family obligations’.

She began her speech, saying, “Hey Britain! I heard you just became single, welcome to the club. Wish you the best for the divorce settlements.” Further, Margot expressed gratitude on Brad’s behalf to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts for the esteemed honor.

In the speech, Brad acknowledged the film’s producers, David Heyman and Shannon McIntosh; Zoë Bell, Robert Alonzo and the entire stunt team and costume designer Arianne Phillips, for his ‘oh-so tight jeans’. Finally, he thanked his old mate Simon Jones and the one-and-only Quentin Tarantino.

Brad saved the best for the last, as Margot holds up the award in her hand and said, “He (Brad) intends to name it (BAFTA award) ‘Harry’ because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him”.

Margot also said that the joke was written by Brad.

In December 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their exit from official Royal duties for a modest, financially independent life in North America.

