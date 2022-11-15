Margot Robbie Reveals Her Pirates Of The Caribbean Film Is Scrapped; Here's Why

Oscar-nominee actress Margot Robbie has recently announced that her female-led movie Pirates of the Caribbean has been scrapped at Disney, saying that maybe “they don’t want to do it,” reported Variety. Disney had been working on a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot starring Margot Robbie. After the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and amid the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard controversy, the Suicide Squad actress was roped in to lead the franchise in the spin-off version. She was working on this movie with her Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson.

However, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Margot revealed that the movie has been officially cancelled. She stated, “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool. But I guess they don’t want to do it.”

Reportedly, Margot and Christina were the first to be selected for the Pirates project in June 2020. As per a report by Variety, Disney was already in the early development of two pirate movies, one with the Bombshell actress and a second reboot without her, which is written by the original series screenwriter Ted Elliot and Craig Mazin, known for his work on Chernobyl.

Reportedly, the producer of the previous five instalments of the movie, Jerry Bruckheimer, had confirmed that while both the films - one with Robbie and one without her - are in development, they did not involve Johnny Depp, even though there were rumours about his return. He was quoted as saying by the publication, “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts — one with her, one without.” When he was asked about Depp’s return, he answered, “Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided,” reported Variety.

The previous Pirates movies starred Johnny Depp as the iconic pirate, Captain Jack Sparrow.Margot Robbie was last seen in Bombshell and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Currently, she has Babylon, Barbie and The Suicide Squad sequel in the pipeline.

