Margot Robbie Reveals the Most Difficult Part of Playing Harley Quinn

Upcoming Hollywood film Birds of Prey follows Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie, who joins forces with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Helena Bertinelli (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from Gotham City crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

In a recent interview with Variety, Robbie addressed her role as the villainous character of Harley Quinn. She talked about her understanding of the character and the challenges involved. "There’s definitely an aspect to her that took me a while to understand, and that was why she would stay in a relationship with a guy that abuses her. But that only took a little bit of research, and reading — and then something eventually clicks into place. I read the play 'Fool For Love,' and suddenly I understood her relationship with Mr. J in a way that I couldn’t before that."

Margot Robbie revealed that another challenge for her was to try and understand the mental ailments that Quinn might have been suffering but this proved to be a hard task. At some point she considered it to be schizophrenia owing to the character's claims of "voices in my head".

Nevertheless not everything has been difficult for Robbie and Quinn. The actress pointed out that there were some things about the character that actually made her fun and exciting to play. "Harley has this unpredictable nature that means she could react in any way to any situation, which as an actor is just a gift. Between all those things, I really just fell in love with her."

Margo Robbie will be reprising her role as Harley Quinn in the upcoming film Bird of Prey releasing on February 7. Following this, she will also be appearing in James Gunn's upcoming Suicide Squad sequel titled The Suicide Squad which is scheduled to release on August 6.

