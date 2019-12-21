Margot Robbie Says Sexual Harassment Issue Not for Women to Solve
Margo Robbie, who played the role of Kayla Popsil in Bombshell starring Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron said that sexual harassment is not an issue that women hae to solve alone, but rather an issue for everyone to come together and solve.
Margot Robbie attends the TIME 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in New York. (Image: AP)
Actress Margot Robbie says sexual harassment isn't an issue for women to solve, but a reason for everyone to come together and find a solution.
"We've spoken about it a lot because sexual harassment isn't an issue for women to solve. It's something we all have to solve together," variety.com quoted Robbie as saying.
"I can only imagine every guy out there has a daughter, a wife, a mother, a friend, a girlfriend. They don't want them to exist in a world where they might not be able to go to work, can be safe. No one wants that. We'll solve it together. I hope," she added.
The actress, who plays the character of Kayla Popsil in Bombshell used to represent the stories of women who have survived sexual harassment, is happy with the positive response to the film.
"The response to the film has been incredible. I was hoping that it would be impactful in that way," Robbie said, adding, "I really wasn't expecting it to hit home so closely with a lot of men, which has been amazing, really amazing."
Bombshell chronicles the downfall of Fox News titan Roger Ailes (essayed by John Lithgow), whom multiple Fox employees accused of sexual harassment. Ailes denied all the claims until his death in 2017.
It follows Fox's most famous female faces as they grapple with their own experiences with Ailes, including Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron) and Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman).
