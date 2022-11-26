Margot Robbie Says She Had 'Tequila Shots' Before Nude Scenes With Leonardo DiCaprio in Wolf of Wall Street

According to Margot Robbie, she needed a little bit of liquid courage to film a now-famous scene in “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

The Daily Mirror reported that during remarks at a BAFTA: A Life In Pictures recording, the Australian actress shared some of what happened behind the scenes when she starred as Naomi Lapaglia in the 2013 film opposite Leonardo DiCaprio as real-life stockbroker Jordan Belfort.

The pair had a pretty racy nude scene together, and Robbie reportedly said she reached for some tequila to prepare.

“I’m not going to lie, I had a couple of shots of tequila before that scene because I was nervous - very, very nervous,” she said.

The film went on to be pretty big, unlike what Robbie had imagined. “Honestly, I know it sounds silly now, knowing how big the movie became, at the time I thought, ‘No one is going to notice me in this film,” she said.“‘It kind of doesn’t matter what I do in this film because everyone is going to be focused on Leo [DiCaprio] and everything.’”

The role in the 2013 film actually helped launch Robbie into stardom. The film, directed by Martin Scorsese, received positive reviews from critics. It was nominated for several awards, including five nods at the 86th Academy Awards ceremony: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor (for DiCaprio) and Best Supporting Actor (for Hill). DiCaprio won Best Actor – Musical or Comedy at the 71st Golden Globe Awards, where the film was also nominated for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy.

