Margot Robbie Stepping into Johnny Depp's Role in Pirates of the Caribbean, Wants Her Character to be LGBT

One of Disney's runaway successes, Pirates of the Caribbean is going through a massive change for its upcoming film. One of the biggest selling points for the franchise thus far, Johnny Depp, will not be involved in the sixth film in the franchise.

The fantasy swashbuckler film series that has been audiences' favourite for nearly 20 years will see actress Margot Robbie taking over the first and the long haul Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. Margot, who will be filling in Depp’s shoes in the franchise for the first time, is apparently keen to give her female pirate lead a completely distinguished outlook, reported Express Online.

According to a report in Express, the newest star of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, is vying for her character to be LGBT. Margot, the new Jack Sparrow, would like to take her brand new pirate in an LGBT+ direction to spice up her character a little bit more. Despite living in the golden era of piracy, the character would be stemming from a female-led version of the franchise and bring Margot’s pirate into the 21st century.

The original set up the films, however, would not be far and beyond. The set of the films of the series has often featured characters of different kinds so far, hence the LGBT spin would not seem like a massive departure.

During an interview, earlier this year, the Australian actress revealed her excitement on playing the new part. Margot promised ‘a lot of girl power’ before she went on to explain that she is going to be tight lipped on other details in the upcoming project. The 30-year-old added that she would wait for the process as she is not the producer. However, she seemed really excited at the prospect of inclusion of 'very key female element to that world'.

The release date for the forthcoming Pirates of the Caribbean film has not yet been officially declared yet.